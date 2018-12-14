CHS to renovate, rebuild destroyed CHS gyms

Superintendent Michael Beresford comments on the remarkable work being done on the fieldhouse. Beresford hopes everything continues to go well.

Due to the Dec. 26 explosion in the fieldhouse area at CHS, court one in the fieldhouse and the freshman gyms are shut down for the rest of the year. Additionally, according to Superintendent Michael Beresford, while professionals have stabilized the area, it will not be accessible and is in the process of being renovated in hopes that it will be ready for use at the start of next school year, if not earlier.

“I was so impressed with how everyone handled such a hard situation. I mean, to have the school ready 12 days after an explosion like that is just incredible. I’m sure everyone will continue to do a great job and have everything back to normal soon,” Beresford said.

However, Beresford said that safety is of paramount importance so he has implemented necessary precautions and will not rush the process of rebuilding.

“The parking lot and area around the fieldhouse will be shut off for the foreseeable future as we work to rebuild everything that was destroyed. The damage, while not as bad as it could have been, is still quite substantial so it will take some time for everything to be rebuilt,” Beresford said.

According to student body president Tim Metken, CHS has handled the explosion well and barely altered any student activities.

“Students have basically gone about their schedules as normal. Unfortunately, the intramural basketball season had to be canceled, but that’s been the main difference,” Metken said. By Misha Rekhter

