WHJE wins multiple awards at Intercollegiate Broadcasting System competition

WHJE submitted multiple pieces to the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) competition at the end of last year. There were 30 students that earned a total of 62 awards at the national competition; however, whether they are definite winners or runner-ups is still unknown.

“One of my awards was for sports broadcasting. I did Indy sports updates, where I talked about the Colts, the Pacers, Indy 11, Indians that were played during football games or during promos,” said Spencer Pickering, junior and sports broadcaster.

The awards will be presented during the conference in New York from Feb. 28-Mar. 3. Students will be able to attend workshops and award ceremonies, as well as participate in tourist activities such as visiting the Statue of Liberty and Central Park. There will be 23 students attending the conference from WHJE.

For WHJE activities at CHS, the different sections continue to broadcast their shows, and the station will be featured at Dance Marathon.

“We are going to get involved with Dance Marathon and do some DJing for that. Hopefully, also doing a live broadcast, which is something we haven’t done before,” said James Dominic, WHJE adviser. By Amy Tian