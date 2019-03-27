Cabinet to organize auditions for Music for Miracles

House members meet in the freshmen cafeteria during SRT. The combined House meeting took place on March 20.

According to speaker of the House Neil-Walker Simmons and Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff, during the week of March 25, the Music for Miracles committee will judge the auditions in preparations for the event that will take place on April 28 at 7 p.m.

Wolff said, “We’ll audition musical talents from instruments to singing, you name it, solos to large group numbers, so that’s always really fun to see the talent. As the show (has) grown, and we’ve extended audition days, it becomes harder and harder to even pick the show because there’s so much great talent that auditions for the chance to perform at the Palladium.”

Simmons said he encourages anyone with musical talents to audition for the event.

“If you want to show your talents, you can still sign up for audition slots that will happen next week as soon as possible outside the Activities Office,” Simmons said.