Cabinet to use helicopters in the Easter Egg Hunt on April 20

According to Speaker of the House Neil-Walker Simmons, Cabinet will spend most of April organizing the Egg Hunt that will take place on April 20 starting at 1:30 p.m. on the football fields.

Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff said, “We just got approval (on March 19) of something really cool that we’ve never done with it: We’re going to have an egg drop from a helicopter so that should be really cool for the kids. They’re going to do a flyover at the stadium where the egg hunt is. I think we put close to 1,000 eggs on the field. The issue is you can’t really hide them because it’s a wide open field, so in order to make it a little bit more fun and exciting for the kids, the kids will stand outside the stadium and then helicopter will fly over and then the Easter bunny will throw the eggs on the field, and then the kids will all run out and pick them up, so that will be really fun, so we’re excited about that.”

Other than that, however, Simmons and Wolff both said the event should be similar to that of prior years, in particular the House members will be able to volunteer at that event.

Meanwhile, Cabinet members will simultaneously prepare for Music for Miracles that will take place in the Palladium on April 28 at 7 p.m. as well as a Creekside Middle School Dance Marathon on April 24, which, Simmons said, is “something (Cabinet) has never done before.”