Best Buddies looks forward to annual Friendship Walk

Best Buddies club members are currently looking forward to the annual Best Buddies Friendship Walk which will take place at the White River State Park in Indianapolis on April 28. The Friendship Walk is the largest event the club participates in during the school year, as it invites all high school and college Best Buddies clubs to partake in the event.

Molly Crosby, Best Buddies member and freshman, was involved in Best Buddies during middle school and she said that she has almost completed her fourth year with the Best Buddies program with joining the CHS chapter this year.

Crosby said, “I’ve participated in (the Friendship Walk) all three years in middle school, and I really liked it.”

Club sponsor Dana James said the the walk is the largest event of the year as well as the club’s main focus for April.

“I went to (the Friendship Walk) personally when I was in high school but this is my first time as a sponsor, so I’m really excited just to see everybody,” James said. “It’s really an exciting day, and everyone’s always excited for it.”

Crosby said her favorite part of the walk is participating in the event with her buddy. She said, “(I really like) just walking with my buddy and just trying to cross the finish line and see everybody else be able to do that as well.”