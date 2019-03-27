Choirs continue spring concert series and prepare for next year

Director of choirs Katherine Kouns responds to an email from her daughter’s teacher in her office on April 8. Her daughter is a fourth grader at Carmel Elementary, and is a part of the school’s film club.

Over spring break, choir results for next year were released to the students who auditioned. The audition process lasted from early January to early March. Now, choir students are conferencing with faculty about their auditions.

Director of choirs Katherine Kouns said, “It’s always a fun time full of excitement and heartbreak because students are coming in and getting clarity, and getting feedback on their auditions and it’s always really emotional because some of them are working really hard and progressing at different rates.”

In addition, the choir department is also preparing for next year by measuring students for costumes, putting together database lists and having parent meetings.

“There’s a lot of red tape kind of stuff that goes on over the next few weeks,” Kouns said.

In addition, Select Sound leaves for Washington D.C. on April 12. They will perform at the Cherry Blossom Festival and at the Festival of States for the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy during World War II. On April 17, Select Sound will host it’s Ear Candy concert in the auditorium and will perform the music that they learned for their trip.

Allegro, Ambassadors and Counterpoints will compete at ISSMA on April 13 as well.

Freshman and Counterpoints member Daniel Tanner said, “I’m really excited to compete because the music we’re doing is pretty good, but I’m also nervous because it’s my first high school choir competition and we’re going up against a bunch of really good choirs.”