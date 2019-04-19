Pinnacle yearbook staff finalizes spring supplement, portfolios

Sandiya Sajan, Pinnacle yearbook section editor and junior, checks off the various assignments that her section has done that may be added to the their portfolios. The portfolios consist of photos, writing, graphic designs and other media-related accomplishments.

Sandiya Sajan, Pinnacle yearbook section editor and junior, checks off the various assignments that her section has done that may be added to the their portfolios. The portfolios consist of photos, writing, graphic designs and other media-related accomplishments.

Sandiya Sajan, Pinnacle yearbook section editor and junior, checks off the various assignments that her section has done that may be added to the their portfolios. The portfolios consist of photos, writing, graphic designs and other media-related accomplishments.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The yearbook for the 2018-2019 school year is now completed, and they have been sent off to be printed for distribution in May.

“The book itself is done, so our current focus is completing the supplement,” said Pinnacle yearbook adviser Nicole Laughrey. “Besides that, there are portfolios and other miscellaneous tasks that the people on staff need to get done before the end of the year.” The portfolios are web-based collections of the assignments that the Pinnacle yearbook staff members have completed from both semesters.

“For the supplement, the assignments are slowly coming in, which are mainly stories and some photos,” Laughrey said. Due to the swift approach of the end of the year, the Pinnacle yearbook staff has had to work quickly towards their deadlines for the supplement.

“We have a lot of deadlines that are soon, the most important one being May 6, which is the supplement deadline,” said Sandiya Sajan, Pinnacle yearbook section editor and junior. The supplement is unique because, unlike the full yearbook, the supplement does not have proofs and therefore the content must be final on the deadline.

“Another thing that is also very exciting about Pinnacle is the editor announcements for next year,” Sajan said.