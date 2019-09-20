School board to hold referendum for new budget

Raphael Li
September 21, 2019
The meetings will be every other week, according to school board president Mike Kerschner. The new agenda this week was about the referendum that is being held on Nov. 5 on an increase in taxes for better school safety, such as the hiring of more school resource officers and mental health professionals.
“We are going to be asking the taxpayers of Carmel to tax themselves. The tax is 5 cents on every $100,000 of the assessed value of your house. It’s approximately if your house is assessed for taxes at $250,000, it’s going to cost you another $65 a year,” Kerschner said.
Kerschner is supportive of the referendum. Some students such as junior Raymond Hague are also supportive for increased school safety at CHS.
0
“I think what the school is doing right now is perfectly fine. I see officers all the time. They’re everywhere, so I feel the safety definitely got upgraded,” Hague said.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.