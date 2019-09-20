School board to hold referendum for new budget

School+board+president+Mike+Kerschner+and+the+rest+of+the+school+board+discuss+during+a+board+meeting.+Kerschner+said+the+school+board+is+holding+a+vote+on+whether+to+increase+taxes+for+added+security+at+Carmel+Clay+Schools.
Back to Article
Back to Article

School board to hold referendum for new budget

School board president Mike Kerschner and the rest of the school board discuss during a board meeting. Kerschner said the school board is holding a vote on whether to increase taxes for added security at Carmel Clay Schools.

School board president Mike Kerschner and the rest of the school board discuss during a board meeting. Kerschner said the school board is holding a vote on whether to increase taxes for added security at Carmel Clay Schools.

School board president Mike Kerschner and the rest of the school board discuss during a board meeting. Kerschner said the school board is holding a vote on whether to increase taxes for added security at Carmel Clay Schools.

School board president Mike Kerschner and the rest of the school board discuss during a board meeting. Kerschner said the school board is holding a vote on whether to increase taxes for added security at Carmel Clay Schools.

Raphael Li
September 21, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The school board will host its next school board meeting on Sept. 23.
 
The meetings will be every other week, according to school board president Mike Kerschner. The new agenda this week was about the referendum that is being held on Nov. 5 on an increase in taxes for better school safety, such as the hiring of more school resource officers and mental health professionals.
 
“We are going to be asking the taxpayers of Carmel to tax themselves. The tax is 5 cents on every $100,000 of the assessed value of your house. It’s approximately if your house is assessed for taxes at $250,000, it’s going to cost you another $65 a year,” Kerschner said.
 
Kerschner is supportive of the referendum. Some students such as junior Raymond Hague are also supportive for increased school safety at CHS.
 
I think what the school is doing right now is perfectly fine. I see officers all the time. They’re everywhere, so I feel the safety definitely got upgraded,” Hague said.
0

Related Posts: