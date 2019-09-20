Cabinet plans FT5K, Tailgate for Life, looks forward to bonding with new House representatives

According to Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff, House held its first meetings during the week of Sept. 10. Cabinet members have taken steps toward accomplishing the goals it has set for itself this year. To increase involvement, Cabinet had potential House members submit applications online. They received about 600 of them.

“Their next goal is to make more connections with their house members and tweak (the) meetings,” said Wolff. “They’ve divided all the 10th through 12th graders in one group and all the freshmen into (another). They’re pitching the information differently based on their audience.”

Wolff said Cabinet is also making a conscious effort to go green this year. They plan to post the House agendas on canvas rather than printing them out.

Other areas of focus during month of September include the FT5K and Tailgate for Life. According to speaker of the House Deion Ziwawo, Cabinet will host the FT5K on Sept. 21 and Tailgate for Life before the Homecoming football game on Sept. 27.

Ziwawo said, “(The FT5K) will be a 5k that you can run around CHS and there’s going to be Cabinet members splashing people with paint (and) throwing powder around. (The Tailgate for Life) is special because it supports the Caroline Symmes foundation, which supports research for pediatric cancer. (There will be) different types of food, inflatables, games (and it’s) just a great tailgate that we host for all CHS students to come to.”

Wolff agreed and said Cabinet’s work to support Riley Children’s Hospital is an ongoing process.

“We work 365 days because the cause we are supporting never takes a break. Pediatric cancer never takes a break for those families, so we keep going (as well)” said Wolff.