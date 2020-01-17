WHJE to host Riley-Thon, collect competition entries for IASB

Junior Jess Cooper and radio adviser Dominic James stand by the WHJE sign. Cooper said WHJE will partner with Cabinet to raise money for Riley.

WHJE will conduct a Riley-Thon from Feb. 24 through Feb. 29 to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital and promote Dance Marathon, which will be at 4 p.m. on Feb. 29, according to Jess Cooper, Riley-Thon organizer and junior.

“I am a Riley kid. I’m an oncology kid, so I spent six months at Riley,” Cooper said. “Since Riley saved my life, I told myself that throughout the rest of 2019 and 2020 and onward, I’d want to help the rest of the kids that are in there.”

Cooper said during radio’s live shows throughout the week, staff members will carry around buckets for Riley. During Dance Marathon, live shows will feature Riley kids and their families, who will discuss how Riley has changed their lives.

Aside from Riley, WHJE is also preparing entries for the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters (IASB), a local competition.

“There’s going to be a conference,” radio adviser Dominic James said, “There will be lots of workshops at the University of Indiana’s campus, and the awards for the state are given out there that day. It’s exciting.”