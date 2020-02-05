WHJE to continue raising money for Riley

Radio adviser Dominic James stands at his desk on his 60th birthday. WHJE staff members decorated his classroom and the radio hallway for the occasion.

Radio adviser Dominic James stands at his desk on his 60th birthday. WHJE staff members decorated his classroom and the radio hallway for the occasion.

Radio adviser Dominic James stands at his desk on his 60th birthday. WHJE staff members decorated his classroom and the radio hallway for the occasion.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 8 + 6? Send Email Cancel

WHJE will conduct its first annual RileyThon from Feb. 24 through Feb. 29 to support Riley Children’s Hospital and Carmel Dance Marathon, according to radio adviser Dominic James.

“We are getting the whole radio station involved,” he said. “In the week leading up to Dance Marathon, all of our shows will have a RileyThon theme, and on the Saturday of Dance Marathon (Feb. 29), we have a lot of different shows going on.”

The station is also raising money for Riley Children’s Hospital, and James said they have had people from the community donate along with staff members and their families.

Along with RileyThon, James said staff members are finalizing their entries for the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters (IASB), a state competition. Entries are due Friday.

Kendra Perkins, public service announcement manager and senior, said, “We’re all going our own way, our own path (for the competition). (James was like), ‘Go do whatever you want to do,’ so we’re all just doing whatever we want.”ri