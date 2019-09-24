WHJE and CHTV to host alumni night Thursday

WHJE adviser Dominic James talks to a student during SRT. He said, "I would imagine for an awful lot of people who left the school a few years ago, the new radio station, the new TV studio will just be fantastic to come have a look at."

Radio staff members will conduct an alumni night this Thursday. According to the Carmel Clay Historical Society website, alumni can take a tour of the WHJE and CHTV studios from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion of alumni for current students. The event opens to the public at 7:30 p.m. with a free presentation by Scott Sander, anchor of WISH-TV’s Daybreak, and NPR host Steve Inskeep.

Radio adviser said, “There’s going to be a panel of people who have left the school who are working in the media communications industry, giving people advice, particularly students, on what they can do in college and how they can move in those directions.”

Paige Ohrvall, WHJE promos manager and senior, said that is the only new event taking place.

“Nothing changes in (the) promos department,” Ohrvall said. “We just promote the other stuff.”