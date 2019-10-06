Community Computer Repair Club Starts Work
October 6, 2019
Community Computer Repair Club has 25 active members this 2019-2020 school year. Andrew Lykenn, club president and senior talks about the club’s first meeting and their goals for upcoming club meetings.
“The club is doing really good, today we are just teaching officers how to do things so we can actually get going with refurbishing computers,” Lykenn said.
Veteran club members use the first meeting to teach new members how to handle and operate computers. These are what the club will be refurbishing throughout the school year.
“I think this club does an awesome thing for the community and can’t wait to see what this school year brings,” club sponsor Stacie Fowler said.0
Hi! My name is Anna Klauz and this is my third year on the HiLite staff. This year I am a co-managing editor for social media alongside Hannah Gretz....
