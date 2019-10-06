Community Computer Repair Club Starts Work

Community Computer Repair Club member Aden Shaw learns the components of the computer. Shaw is required to be familiar with the computer hardware to assist in the refurbishing process.

Community Computer Repair Club has 25 active members this 2019-2020 school year. Andrew Lykenn, club president and senior talks about the club’s first meeting and their goals for upcoming club meetings.

“The club is doing really good, today we are just teaching officers how to do things so we can actually get going with refurbishing computers,” Lykenn said.

Veteran club members use the first meeting to teach new members how to handle and operate computers. These are what the club will be refurbishing throughout the school year.

“I think this club does an awesome thing for the community and can’t wait to see what this school year brings,” club sponsor Stacie Fowler said.