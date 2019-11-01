Media center to host Gatsby Gallery Walk, Holocaust Gallery Walk, prepares for Hour of Code

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, checks the date of events on her computer. According to Ramos, the media center has been busy with different events in the past few weeks.

According to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center currently has its Gatbsy Gallery Walk in partnership with the junior English classes.

Ramos also said the media center will host its Holocaust Gallery Walk from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7 in partnership with the sophomore English classes who are currently reading Night.

According to Ramos, the media center is also preparing for “Hour of Code,” in which it will host young kids to teach them about coding. Hour of Code will take place on Dec. 6.

“We’re going to have hundreds of little kids in here. It was big last year,” Ramos said.

Senior Iris Yan volunteered at Hour of Code last year and said she plans to volunteer this year.

“It was just a super fun experience. We taught little kids how to code and we sparked that interest in computers at an early age.”