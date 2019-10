EXAM PREP: Gabriel Marshal, senior and IB English student, prepares for her summative "Paper 2" assessment as year 2 IB English students prepare for the IB exam in the spring. Marshal says " IB English is definitely harder this year than last year, we have to write this super long essay about contrasts in poetry." With IB English students' "Paper 2" underway, Mrs. Rhodes will be hosting evening sessions for students to practice an IB "Paper 2" in the coming weeks- look out for those dates!