National Art Honors Society to hold induction ceremony Jan. 30

Jennifer Bubp, National Art Honors Society sponsor, works on her schedule at her desk. Currently, the honors society is preparing for its induction ceremony scheduled for Jan. 30. Bubp said the organization will participate in many events this semester and its members are in “the initial stages of planning right now.”

According to Lexi Carter, National Art Honors Society president and junior, the honors society will hold its induction ceremony on Jan. 30 as an official start for the spring-semester organization.

Jennifer Bubp, National Art Honors Society sponsor, said members of the group are beginning to plan for their events; similar to Art Club, there is a focus on community-centered events in National Art Honors Society. For instance, according to Bubp, the honors society will be creating mural projects, a Humane Society pet portrait project, a sidewalk chalk competition and a “Paint ‘n Canvas” fundraising event.

“We are in the initial stages of planning right now,” Bubp said. “Our first community event is the Carmel Clay Schools All-District Art Show at the Carmel Public Library.”

In order to get a head-start on these events, Carter said members of National Art Honors Society met last week to brainstorm some of these service projects they hope to participate in. As of now, Carter said they are looking forward to a successful induction ceremony and overall semester.