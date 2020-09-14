Men’s junior varsity cross country excel through Meet at Noblesville High School

The men’s junior varsity cross country team excelled past their opponents on September 12th no official results were recorded. Although Coach Altevogh said, “ They didn’t really have a team score for this meet and results weren’t published, if it was scored we likely would have won.”

Several kids ran with an improvement in times such as sophomore Liam Oman and junior Aakash Parekh. “ It was a really good race for me, one of the best of the year so far, I hope to continue the work I’ve put in and keep working harder to get even better at running,” he said.

Altevogh said this can still be used as a learning experience to keep getting better. “We just need to keep working hard in practice and be patient when an opportunity to run really fast times presents itself with cooler temperatures,” he said (via email).

The next meet for the JV cross country team is this Friday 9/18 and the next men’s varsity meet is 9/19 which is the Riverview Health Invitational at Northview Church.