Men’s cross country team adjusting to changes, competes in State Oct. 29

Men’s cross country team runs against many schools in the Brownsburg Invitational. Coach Altevogt said that the team has a great chance to be a top contender for the State championship in October.

Akul Chinthala, men’s runner and junior, said he is expecting a lot from himself and others on the team this coming meet.

“My expectations for the rest of the season are the same as it always is,” he said. (We) do our best and work through the obstacles. I know we can win State and it may not be easy but I trust the team and know we can do it.”

“The team this year is great! The runners from last year have greatly improved achieving personal records left and right,” Chinthala said.

“To me, cross country has been a great place for me. I may not be the best runner on the team but I feel like I get the support equal to everyone else no matter the skill level.”

Coach Colin Altevogt said the team has had a great start to the season and wants to continue winning with the momentum they have.

“I’d like to see our boys continue to progress through the season and carry their hard work into State,” Altevogt said.