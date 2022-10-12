Men’s cross country team adjusting to changes, competes in State Oct. 29

Men’s cross country team runs against many schools in the Brownsburg Invitational. Coach Altevogt said that the team has a great chance to be a top contender for the State championship in October.
Eddie Sun
October 27, 2022
Akul Chinthala, men’s runner and junior, said he is expecting a lot from himself and others on the team this coming meet.
“My expectations for the rest of the season are the same as it always is,” he said. (We) do our best and work through the obstacles. I know we can win State and it may not be easy but I trust the team and know we can do it.”
“The team this year is great! The runners from last year have greatly improved achieving personal records left and right,” Chinthala said.
“To me, cross country has been a great place for me. I may not be the best runner on the team but I feel like I get the support equal to everyone else no matter the skill level.”
Coach Colin Altevogt said the team has had a great start to the season and wants to continue winning with the momentum they have.
“I’d like to see our boys continue to progress through the season and carry their hard work into State,” Altevogt said.
0
Related Posts:
- Chard Reid, Prairie Trace Elementary Assistant Principal, returns to CHS as first Internship Coordinator Chard Reid, incoming Internship Coordinator What led up to you becoming an Internship Coordinator? Well, just my experience at CHS was a piece that I think has prepared me for this role and then also just what I've been doing…
- Men’s cross country team adjusting to changes, competes in Sectionals Oct. 8 The men’s cross country team will compete against Guerin on Oct. 5. The team is preparing for Sectionals on Oct. 8. Patton Lee, men’s runner and junior, said he is expecting a lot from himself and others on the team…
- Despite different appearances, team sports and individualistic sports have much in common While more than eight million high school athletes compete this year, many of those, including students on teams like tennis, cross-country and track and field, participate in sports that have more of a focus on individual performances. However, some athletes…
- Involved students debate benefits, deficits of a culture of academic pressure, validation According to the National Library of Medicine, there is a correlation between symptoms of anxiety and depression and academic stress. With the second month of school beginning, students have observed that CHS has a noticeable culture of academic success and…
- As the fall season arrives, students and teachers "fall" into trends As fall arrives, freshman Kaia Starnino said the season changing has affected her day-to-day choices. “Now that it’s getting colder, I’m beginning to start wearing sweaters, especially sweater vests and long sleeves, and with skirts I have to wear tights,”…
- Performers discuss difficulties of competitive environments, nervousness Alyssa Fuhrman, Ambassadors member and senior, said individual competitions can cause nerves for her because of a variety of factors. She is in show choir and she said she has the opportunity to compete with a group a lot, but…