PTO starts the school year off 

The PTO held a PTO parent to parent night. The goal of the meeting was to introduce parents to the standards for this school year due to COVID-19.

During the meeting, Principal Tom Harmas spoke with the parents that attended about how the school year would look like for in-person and virtual students.

PTO President Heather Cassidy said, “We thought this night would be valuable to parents since this year will be very different due to COVID.

