Women’s golf team to compete in IHSAA Regional Championships on September 26

Following their victory at the IHSAA Sectional Championships, the women’s golf team will advance to Regionals on September 26 in Indianapolis. Dan Patane, assistant coach of the women’s golf team, said he is confident in the team’s ability to win.

“This team is immensely talented and has an opportunity to do something very special in the post-season,” he said.

Sydney Longstreth, member of the varsity womens’ golf team and senior, said her goal is to stay focused and enjoy the game.

“My goals are to just go out there and play my game. This is kind of a cliche but (I also want to) just have fun,” she said.

Longstreth also said she is excited to see what the team can do in the post-season.

“I am most excited to see what our team is capable of this tournament season, don’t get me wrong we have had good teams in the past, but we have never been this close to the top of the field,” she said.

Patane said he agreed and praised the team for their hard work and dedication this season.

“Most importantly, all of our Lady Greyhound golfers represent Carmel with dignity and class and we as coaches could not be prouder of that,” he said.