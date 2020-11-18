House and Cabinet postpone Runway for Riley

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases at CHS, House and Cabinet decided to postpone their annual Runway for Riley event, according to Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff.

“We have decided to postpone this event in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases at CHS,” Wolff said via email.

According to Speaker of the House Drew Miller, House and Senate originally scheduled two different times so everyone had an opportunity to attend. However, because high attendance was likely at both times, he said they thought it was too risky to allow the event right now.

“Our decision to postpone Runway for Riley came down to the safety of our guests and participants,” Miller said via email. “We were expecting close to 400 people in attendance at our two showtimes, and with the increase of cases in the community, our team found it would be best to postpone the event.”