Cabinet looks ahead to November with Runway for Riley and the garage sale

As November approaches, Cabinet will turn its attention to its two main events for the month: Runway for Riley in the varsity gym on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m and the garage sale in the main cafeteria on Nov. 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff, Runway for Riley is a fashion show where CHS students and Riley Children’s Hospital patients model clothes from local shops and boutiques. After the show, vendors will be able to purchase clothing; all proceeds will go to the Caroline Symmes Endowment for Pediatric Cancer Research.

“It’s fun to watch our students model the clothes and [to] bring the vendors in. It’s [often the] first time that [the vendors are able to] hear the Symmes family talk, their story is very powerful about the death of their daughter,” said Wolff. “And to have our school and our community connected to that, it’s a fun event.”

Speaker of the House Deion Ziwawo agreed and added that interacting with local businesses has always been one of his favorite aspects of Runway for Riley.

Both Wolff and Ziwawo enjoy learning about the community not only with Runway for Riley but also with the garage sale.

Ziwawo said, “[With the] garage sale, seeing all the different kinds of items we have is very cool. It’s a very big community event because people are coming from Indianapolis and the Carmel area towns, so [it’s a] great time.”

According to Wolff, planning for both events will continue during the next month.

Wolff said, “[For] Runway for Riley, they’ve got some creative ideas [that are] still in the works that they’re trying to secure at this point, [so] we’ll see what they come up with.”