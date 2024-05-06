Q&A with Chaya Reich about Cheftacular

Chaya Reich, Carmel Culinary Boosters president

What is the significance of the Carmel Cheftacular event?

Cheftacular is a fantastic educational collaboration between CHS culinary arts students and local chefs producing a public tasting event and culinary competition for scholarships to Sullivan University for our students and bragging rights for our chefs. Cheftacular supports CHS culinary arts, the Cheftacular Scholarship and the Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank.

How can people get involved with this event?

Cheftacular is open to culinary arts students and any student who wants to get involved. We would love to see students who are interested in event planning, graphic design, advertising, social media, etc. get involved with us.

What are some of your favorite parts of the event?

The food is amazing. The dishes served at Cheftacular are made just for us using locally sourced ingredients from Indiana food producers. We give each student and chef team a signature ingredient that they must use in their dish. Students and chefs work together to create something amazing to win both the panel of judges’ approval but also the audience’s. We have an audience choice award where our guests vote for what they thought was the best dish.

When and where will this event take place?

It will be on Monday, May 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Carmel High School.

Why should people come watch the event?

It is a ticketed event. People should come to taste amazing food and see our local culinary talent in action.

Why should people participate in the event in the future?

Cheftacular is in its sixth year and is becoming a known Carmel community event that benefits culinary education and helps stamp out hunger here at home.