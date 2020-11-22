Carmel Orchestras after-school rehearsals canceled

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Carmel Orchestras have canceled their after-school rehearsals until after Thanksgiving Break. Despite this, Carmel Orchestras will still be having their winter concert.

“Our Winter Concert will be streamed on the CHS Performing Arts Department YouTube channel sometime in early December, but the exact date for that concert has not been set,” Director of Orchestras Thomas Chen said.

“I think Carmel orchestras have done a really good job adapting so far to COVID-19, by keeping safe rehearsals but also giving equal opportunities to virtual students,” Sneha Vashistha, member of the symphony orchestra and sophomore said. “They canceled all after school rehearsals from last week to Thanksgiving break due to the rising cases, which I think was a safe and well-timed precaution.”

Carmel Orchestras have consistently made sure they have been following COVID-19 guidelines. “All of the precautions that we take in class (6 feet physical distancing, masks, disinfecting, etc.) are in place (during after-school rehearsals),” Chen said.

“There is one way traffic flows in and out of the orchestra classroom and instrument storage area and there are no shared materials. Traditionally, shared materials would have included method books, tuners, rosin etc.,” Maggie Hite, associate director of orchestras, said.