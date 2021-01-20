AVID working on college preparatory skills

According to junior Zoe “Zoey” Foley, an AVID student, the classes are preparing for college preparatory skills.

“AVID has actually helped me with looking for colleges, and for being ready with things like that because it kind of makes a routine that I think I’ll be ready for when I graduate (high school),” she said.

Foley said that she is currently preparing for standardized tests such as the SAT and the ACT.

“We have done practicing for the SAT when he had to take the PSAT in school, so that helps when there is class time that is dedicated to doing those tests,” she said.