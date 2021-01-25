Carmel Orchestras rehearsals canceled

The Carmel Orchestras finished up a successful and safe first semester of rehearsals and performances. As the second semester begins, rehearsals are canceled for the second time this semester due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.

According to Maggie Hite, associate director of orchestras, “The orchestra directors decided to cancel all afternoon and evening rehearsals during the first 3 weeks of school due to the high number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community, but we hope to be able to rehearse together soon.”

However, Carmel Orchestras have a very full schedule this semester as both Philharmonic and Symphony orchestras will be playing full orchestra repertoire, so some students may feel disappointed with this cancelation.

Rachel Wu, member of Symphony Orchestra and sophomore said she feels disconnected with the rest of the orchestra.

“As a virtual student, I find it a little hard to not be able to work with the rest of the orchestra in after-school rehearsals.” Wu said. “However knowing the conditions we are currently in, I understand that it may not be possible to have rehearsals for a while.”