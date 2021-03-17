History teachers adjust to changes to AP exams

AP teachers have just received new information about the upcoming AP exams. This year, the format for AP history exams has changed slightly from the traditional version. Because of this, AP U.S. History teacher Allison Hargrove has slightly changed her lesson plans.

“The test will be taken digitally and will have more short answer questions,” Hargrove said. “There will also not be a (Long Essay Question (LEQ)) anymore.”

Additionally, Hargrove moved back the exam date for AP U.S. History students.

“Because of the hybrid schedule, our traditional schedule has been adjusted. We aren’t able to cover the content as quickly as we can in a normal year. (This is why) I opted to move the exam back, so I would have the best chance of finishing the content before the exam,” Hargrove said. “It was nearly impossible to cover the content if we would have gone with the first date.”

Besides moving back the AP exam, Hargrove said she is not changing her teaching plans.

“We are prepping as we would for a normal exam. The content being covered has not changed, and we will still be doing multiple choice, an essay, and short answer (questions),” Hargrove said.

After learning about the changes, junior Emma Xiao said she is happy about the new structure of the test.

“I’m okay that we have to do a couple more short answer questions instead of a LEQ. I don’t really like LEQs because they are kind of hard to write, because you have to memorize a lot of outside information, and there isn’t anything that can help write like a (Document Based Question (DBQ)) can,” Xiao said. “I also like that it is digital, but it is easier and faster to type. I can write more in less time.”

While Xiao said she is fine with the changes, Hargrove said she has some concerns.

“There are many concerns I have about the structure of the test, but I am continuing to do my very best to prepare students,” Hargrove said.”