PTO get its first plan from the new PTO vice president

PTO has been a part of Carmel School System and CHS for many years, having yearly activities for the students and parents at CHS. Some of the most known activities are Gradfest and Homecoming Dance. Every school year, the PTO has a new president and vice president. This year’s president is Wendy Harlow and vice president is Nicole Harter-Bale.

“I’m excited to be a part of the PTO this year. Aside from being the vice president, I’m also in charge of the newsletter for the PTO. The president and I have a lot of ideas and plans for this year especially for Homecoming and Gradfest but also for volunteer opportunities and the Backpack program we have at the PTO,” Harter-Bale said.

Senior Grace Rexroth said she supports the PTO.

“I think the PTO is a great idea for new students at CHS and parents who would like to be more involved at CHS, ” Rexroth said. By Sarah Zheng.

A link to the PTO homepage is here.