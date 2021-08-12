Greyhounds women’s varsity volleyball team working hard for their next game

Women’s varsity volleyball player and senior Ella Brooks jumps into the air to hit a volleyball during practice. After winning against Jasper High School’s volleyball team and losing to Providence High School’s volleyball team, CHS women’s varsity volleyball team is working hard for their next match on Sept. 13 at CHS against Westfield High School’s women’s volleyball team.

On Sept. 11, the CHS women’s varsity volleyball team attended the Providence Round Robin at Providence High School. They won against Jasper High School’s volleyball team with the score of 3-0, but lost to Providence High School’s volleyball team with the score of 2-3.

“Our effort was very good and consistent throughout the game,” Ella Brooks, women’s varsity volleyball player and senior, said.

CHS women’s varsity volleyball Head Coach Kristine Deem said she agrees with Brooks.

“We worked well at adapting to information from coaches and teammates,” Deem said.

However, Deem said that they still need to work on court communication.

“We need to continue to grow in our court communication to make our play much easier,” Deem said. “With some time off today to rest and recoup, as well as some team activities for our pre-game on Monday, we will refocus on our communication for a great match against Westfield Monday night.”

Brooks said she agrees with Deem. She said there are some things that she still wants to work on.

“I played well. My hitting and passing was consistent throughout the whole game. (But), I still want to work on my serve, receive passing, and make sure I’m staying behind the ball,” Brooks said.

Due to this win, the team is very excited and pumped for their next game.

“(I am) very excited. We’ve been working very hard in practice, and our hard work will transfer into the next game,” Brooks said.

The women’s varsity volleyball team is practicing for their next game on Sept. 13 at CHS against Westfield High School’s women’s volleyball team. Serving is at 6:30 p.m.