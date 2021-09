CHTV to broadcast homecoming week CHTV is set to start shows during homecoming week. These shows will feature new equipment and more graphics. This is so CHTV can begin with a different style than years prior according to CHTV supervisor Brandy Ostojic. “It's going to…

WHJE adjusts to new school year, promotes sports broadcasts WHJE is adjusting to the new school year as well as providing numerous sports broadcasts. WHJE radio adviser Dominic James said there was more difficulty in working with staff members last year due to the cohort system. “It's much easier…

Humor Class at CHS Takes a New View on Literature As the new 2021-2022 school year at CHS starts, new classes like Humor, taught by Grant Benefiel have begun. The course is offered to only juniors and seniors, and is a one semester course. English teacher Grant Benefiel took on…