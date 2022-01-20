Women’s diving prepares for State meet on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12

The women’s dive team competes against Hamilton Southeastern on Dec. 13. They prepare for their meets by practicing and visualizing their dives.

The women’s diving team competes in the State meet on Feb. 11 and 12. Diver and sophomore Melaina Munson said she prepares for big meets by mentally preparing herself.

“I like to visualize my dives before my meet,” she said. “I have done the dives about 100 times so I find staying relaxed and not stressing helps a lot.”

Additionally, diver and junior Abigail Burnham said her friends and coach motivate her to do her best.

“(Our coach) makes sure we feel comfortable with the dive we are about to do,” she said. “(Our coach) makes sure everything is safe and that we actually enjoy what we are doing.”

Munson said she runs through her dives days before her meet.

“We focus on entries and make sure we can execute all (the dives) really well. I usually let up on any strength training I am doing so I am not sore for my meets,” Munson said.