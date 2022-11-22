Pinnacle yearbook staff to continue work on senior ads, begin work on next deadline

The Pinnacle yearbook staff is continuing to work on senior ads, which need to be submitted by Dec. 2. They have submitted work for the second deadline and will begin to work on new content.
According to Pinnacle staff adviser Claire Burke, the current focus coming off the second deadline is on senior ads. Additionally, the staff will begin working on the third deadline set for after winter break.
“We’re entering our really busy season (right now),” Burke said. “We’ll just be working steadily on reference pages, finishing people pages, finishing the index (and) finishing any winter sports spreads we have; it’s a lot of just working on upcoming content.”
Clare Ehnes, Pinnacle senior advertisements editor and senior, said the staff has received many submissions.
“(Right now) I am working on answering emails, organizing the photos that have been submitted, and working on rough draft ad templates for each (of the sizes) of advertisement,” she said via email.
Ehnes said all senior ads must be submitted by Dec. 2. Information regarding senior ads can be found via Instagram, @carmelyearbook, or carmelyearbook.com. Additional questions can be emailed to [email protected]. By Emma Hu
