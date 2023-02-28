Green Action Club to meet, consider composting educating opportunities on March 7

The Green Action Club (GAC) will meet on March 7 in the freshman large group instruction (LGI) room in Room H121 to discuss advocacy opportunities and review the ongoing composting campaign’s progress.

According to Julien Doty, GAC co-leader and senior, the GAC recently partnered with Confront the Climate Crisis to advocate for Senate Bill 335, a bill aimed at implementing a climate change solutions task force in Indiana. He said at this meeting, members will talk about what happened at this event.

“We’ll also update our club about how composting is going on at the cafeteria and whether they’d like to be included in maybe touring the cafeteria,” he said. “That’s one thing we want to have in the classrooms as a possibility is to have students be able to tour the cafeteria and learn how the composting works behind the cabinets.”

According to GAC sponsor Carey Anderson, the CHS composting program started on Feb. 23.

“Every cafeteria worker now in the main cafeteria, instead of throwing away a banana peel, for instance, they are putting that in a compost situation,” she said. “Those were delivered this week, and our contract with Green with Indy is officially started.”

Anderson also agreed with Doty and said the club members hope to educate CHS students about the importance of composting.

“The whole idea is to start spreading awareness that everybody should compost even at home,” she said. “So, we are approaching science, culinary, and classes that would be directly impacted by this that are interested in composting, but really at the whole school.”

Anderson said the GAC is still open to any students who wish to contribute to changing the environment. She said she is happy to see the club members’ efforts bring change to the community.

“We’re right now applying for what’s called the Green Ribbon Schools award,” she said. “We’ve won it in previous years and we’ve moved past the first level, so we’re pretty excited about this application process and we’re hoping that we do win.”