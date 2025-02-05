As Valentine’s Day approaches, students can go on blind dates with books at the media center

According to Sadie Hudson, frequent student at the CHS library and sophomore, an event for students will take place where they can go on a blind date with a book. She said this will occur from Feb. 3 to 14 for Valentine’s Day.

“The library put this together last year as well and I ended up reading one of my favorite books of all time,”

Hudson said. “I think that it is a super cool chance to read a book that you wouldn’t have typically checked out.”

Hudson said the librarians wrapped these books and set them up so that no one knows what it will be. She said they will vary in genre so anyone will enjoy them.

Department chairperson Terri Ramos said the librarians will put this together each year for the students who struggle with finding new books to read. She said students can choose to check out any book of their choice and if they read at least 50 pages, they have a chance of winning a prize.

Ramos said, “I really enjoy doing the blind date with a book because I think that students are definitely more tempted to try out a new book when there is the thrill of not knowing what it’s going to be.” By Gabriella Griffin