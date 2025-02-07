Best Buddies to host “Pal”-entine’s event

The Best Buddies Club will be hosting their annual “Pal”-entine’s party on Feb. 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the freshman cafeteria. There will be crafts, BINGO and other games that are themed for Valentine’s Day.

Cora Lammers, chapter president of Best Buddies and sophomore said that she is excited for the event. Lammers said she believes that Best Buddies is a really valuable club at CHS.

“Best Buddies is so important,” Lammers said. “It fosters new friendships and it just brings people together.”

Isabella (Belle) Davis, social media manager and sophomore said she is looking forward to the event as well as her new role in Best Buddies.

“[I’m] looking forward to rebranding and stylizing our Facebook and Instagrams,” Davis said via email.

Sponsor Tony Dunham said he defers many club decisions to the officers and the students.