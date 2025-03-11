Carmel Clay Schools recognizes CHS staff that saved Brad Holdcraft’s life

On Feb. 24, Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) recognized a team of CHS staff members for their quick actions in saving the life of printer technician Brad Holdcraft, who suffered a heart attack while working at CHS. According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, Holdcraft attended the board meeting to personally thank those who helped him.

Beresford said, “We honored all the people from CHS that were involved in the incident. The guy [Holdcraft] actually came, and so all of the CHS staff actually got to meet the person they saved, and also he got to meet the people who saved his life. It was amazing to see that he was okay now after spending time in the hospital.”

Among those who responded to the incident were Principal Tim Phares, nursing coordinator Candace Hardy, and several other staff members.

Senior Eesha Singh said the staff’s efforts were inspiring.

Singh said, “Their quick thinking and teamwork saved a life, and it’s really inspiring to know we have such dedicated people in our school community.”