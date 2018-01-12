Press release: School board accepts resignation of Superintendent Nicholas Wahl

Carmel Clay Schools shared a press release on Dec. 12 announcing that the school board approved Superintendent Nicholas Wahl’s resignation. The press release is as follows.

The Carmel Clay School Board has accepted the resignation of Dr. Nicholas Wahl as its superintendent of schools effective immediately. The Board had previously placed Dr. Wahl on paid administrative leave pending a review of district leadership.

The Board has concluded that a change in leadership is in the best interest of the school corporation. The Board believes that Dr. Wahl’s approach and leadership style are not consistent with the Board’s vision. The Board and Dr. Wahl have mutually agreed to sever their relationship.

Indiana law provides public employees with certain privacy rights regarding their employment relationship. For that reason, public agencies may conduct executive sessions to evaluate the job performance. Consistent with Indiana law, the Board will not comment publicly on personnel matters.

At the present time, Dr. Wahl is under contract to serve as the superintendent through June 30, 2022. The Board and Dr. Wahl have entered into a resignation agreement under which he will receive his contract salary and partial benefits through June 30, 2018. He will not receive the deferred portion of the incentive compensation that was awarded for prior contract years nor will there be an incentive compensation award for the 2017-2018 contract year.

The Board anticipates beginning a search for a new superintendent immediately with the intent of having that person in place by July 1, 2018.