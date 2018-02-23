A look at CHS athletes who plan to play collegiate sports
REACHING DREAMS:
Jackson Adams, varsity baseball player and junior, has committed to Butler University to play collegiate ball. According to Adams, playing his sport at the college level has been a goal of his for years.
REACHING DREAMS:
Jackson Adams, varsity baseball player and junior, has committed to Butler University to play collegiate ball. According to Adams, playing his sport at the college level has been a goal of his for years.
Column: The Pressure of High School Sports Recruiting Recruiting for high school sports is one of the most unrelenting processes for almost every high school in America. College institutions continually scout out the next wave of talent in each high school’s graduating class. Student athletes as young as…
Carmel Dads Club spring sports registration closes soon Carmel Dads Club (CDC) spring sports registration closes Monday, Feb. 19. It is important that students that want to play sports this season sign up before it is too late. President of CDC, Jack Beery, said many students will be…
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.