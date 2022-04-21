Men’s varsity baseball team to compete against Center Grove on May 10

The men’s varsity baseball team will compete against Center Grove on May 10. Cameron Heaney, varsity baseball player and junior, said it could be a close game
“We play Center Grove on Tuesday at Center Grove,” Heaney said. “It’s going to be a tough but good game for us and we hope we can come out and get a win.”
Matthew Buczkowski, men’s varsity baseball coach, said the team had a difficult start to the season but has been improving.
Buczkowski said, “We started off a little slow (and) lost a couple of close games, which was not necessarily surprising. We have a young team this year so I thought that there would be some growing pains. But since then we’re (at a record of) 5-1.”
Heaney added that he hopes the team continues to improve, ending the season with a state victory.
“Our main goal for the team is to win state this year and just go as far as we can and play to all of our strengths. If we do that, we have a good shot.”
0
Related Posts:
- Carmel Winter Games 2022 Q&A with Brad Osborne, Event Manager for the Carmel Winter Games. What are the Carmel Winter Games? Winter Games are actually two parts. One part is the Hero Olympics, which is the Carmel Police Department taking on the Carmel Fire…
- With major celestial events approaching, students increasingly practice new age beliefs New age beliefs including tarot, crystals, “shifting” and manifesting, have become increasingly popular. Astrology is extremely important to many practitioners of these beliefs, as they believe the positions of the moon, sun and stars can affect individuals on Earth, both…
- Club Spotlight: United Sound Ishaan Singh, United Sound President Q: First of all, can you give me a brief overview of the United Sound club? A: We have nine new musicia ns this year, and we just teach them how to play music. I…
- With 10th anniversary of “The Avengers” series, significance of hero diversity, community hero representation… May 4 marks the 10-year anniversary of the release of “The Avengers,” the first Marvel movie to include a team of superheroes with diverse backgrounds. In those 10 years, the Marvel franchise has reached a wide audience, with the most…
- Muslim students observe Ramadan next month, discrimination still an issue both in CHS, Carmel community Freshman Mariam Morad adjusts her hijab during class. The hijab is a head covering that is worn by some Muslim women and is typically worn in public. For Morad, it reminds her of who she is: a Muslim. According to…
- Bird-watching enthusiasts share interest, give advice on bird-feeding Nicole Oehler, program coordinator at Wild Birds Unlimited What time of the year should people pay attention to bird-feeding? You can feed birds all year long; they are always in survival mode, because no matter what time of year it…