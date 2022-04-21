Men’s varsity baseball team to compete against Center Grove on May 10

The men’s varsity baseball team will compete against Center Grove on May 10. Cameron Heaney, varsity baseball player and junior, said it could be a close game

“We play Center Grove on Tuesday at Center Grove,” Heaney said. “It’s going to be a tough but good game for us and we hope we can come out and get a win.”

Matthew Buczkowski, men’s varsity baseball coach, said the team had a difficult start to the season but has been improving.

Buczkowski said, “We started off a little slow (and) lost a couple of close games, which was not necessarily surprising. We have a young team this year so I thought that there would be some growing pains. But since then we’re (at a record of) 5-1.”

Heaney added that he hopes the team continues to improve, ending the season with a state victory.

“Our main goal for the team is to win state this year and just go as far as we can and play to all of our strengths. If we do that, we have a good shot.”