French Club to have a cooking class

Former president and senior Alexis O’Brien hands out plates during a French Club meeting. She said she was too busy to fulfill her role as French Club president, leaving senior Kelly Xiang to fill her place.

For March, French Club is looking to expand their cultural knowledge of French culture through cooking Moroccan food, according to sponsor Lisa Carroll.

Carroll said, “We’re trying to get in contact with Chef Sentissi, a Moroccan chef from downtown. He runs the Saffron Cafe, and we’re trying to put together a cooking class with him. But right now we’re in the very early stages of planning so we don’t have anything set in stone just yet.”

President and junior Kelly Xiang said she thinks food is a valuable tool to uncover and learn French culture.

She said, “The cooking class will be a cool cultural experience. We’re just hoping to explore the different styles of Moroccan food and see how Moroccan culture is expressed through food.”

Recently, Xiang stepped in to take on the role of French Club president because former president and senior Alexis O’Brien said she was too busy and could not fulfill her role as president.

Xiang said, “Alexis was very busy with her senior schedule and she felt like she wasn’t taking the full responsibility of a president, so she kind of handed her position to me. But Alexis still plays a big part in managing French Club, and since I was the vice president before, we just switched roles.”