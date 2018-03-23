Muslim Student Association to volunteer at Carmel Marathon, Food Bank

Ismail Aqeel, MSA officer and junior (third from left), stands with fellow members of the club during an outing near the city hall. Aqeel said that volunteering at local organizations in Carmel allows the MSA to help unite the community. “We want to make sure we are able to help in a positive manner,” he said.

Muslim Student Association (MSA) is scheduled to operate a booth at the upcoming Carmel Marathon on March 31. According to club sponsor Theresa Lyons, members will be supporting runners throughout the course of the race.

“This event will basically be us at a booth,” Lyons said. “We will have drinks for the runners and music playing for them.”

She added that MSA may volunteer at the marathon depending on who is available.

MSA is also planning on volunteering at the local Food Bank of America. According to club officer and junior Ismail Aqeel, the MSA is waiting for a response from the organization to learn in detail about how they can help.

“We’re waiting on when we can come volunteer and what we would be doing,” he said. “I’m not sure what the event will look like.”

Aqeel added that MSA is just hoping to get involved in the community.

“We want to make sure we are able to help in a positive manner and help them receive what they need,” he said. By Michelle Lu

