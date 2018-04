Athletes use cryotherapy to help ease workout aches and pains Spencer Gudgel, varsity men’s track runner and senior, said he is a fan of cryotherapy. Gudgel said during his freshman and sophomore years, he was recovering from a hamstring hip issue, and to recover he went to physical therapy through…

Future Gene-ius: Students, staff discuss effects of important discoveries in science, potential for future. Next Wednesday marks the 65th anniversary of a huge scientific discovery. On Feb. 28, 1953, geneticist Francis Crick and his colleague James Watson walked into a pub and said they had “discovered the secret of life.” They, with the help…

A Jig For Irish Culture Since she was about 5 years old, sophomore Annie Rose wanted to be an Irish dancer; her grandmother was an Irish dancer, so Rose began dancing at the Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance in sixth grade. Through Irish dance, Rose…

Making the Cut: As students schedule for next year, classes at J. Everett Light prepare them for professional careers On the campus of North Central High School in Indianapolis lies the J. Everett Light Career Center. In the cosmetology department, music plays as student cut, color and style hair. Senior Windle Fray chats with her client as she cuts,…

Higher Education: Students, Teacher Reflect on Impact of College on Employment In current times, it seems like the emphasis on higher education is greater than ever — the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce predicted that at least 65 percent of jobs by 2020 will require some form of higher…