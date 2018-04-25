Media center continues Frankenstein event

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications works on her computer and answers emails. Ramos said she was excited for the Frankenstein event and wanted to allow students and teachers to become involved.

According to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center will continue to advertise its Frankenstein event.

“We’re still trying to push out the Frankenstein event. We really want many of our students to be involved. We want to make this truly a school event.”

Furthermore, the media center will also continue changing its display board that features Frankenstein.

“We’ve got a Frankenstein display up right now. We’re just going to change it depending on the events,” Ramos said. “Spring break is over so we might have him studying for exams or at the beach during the summer.”

Anna Fagin, media center aide and senior, said that the media center aides are helping with the display board.

“We’re kind of in charge of changing it according to different themes. It’s a fun way to advertise the event,” Fagin said. “It’s also really fun for the aides because it’s fun thinking up the themes and conveying them.”

