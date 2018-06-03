Press Release: Carmel Clay School Board Names New Superintendent

Dr. Beresford earned his Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University in English and Journalism, his Master of Science in School Counseling from Butler University, and his Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from Ball State University.

“I am thrilled and honored to be a part of the CCS staff and Carmel community,” said Dr. Beresford. “Ifind great fulfillment in working with teams of skilled and motivated individuals who work extremely hard to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of students. I know I am joining a group of educators that not only want to continue the excellence that is CCS, but also want to grow and improvefor the students and families we serve.”