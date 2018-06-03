Press Release: Carmel Clay School Board Names New Superintendent
June 3, 2018
The following is a press release statement issued by Carmel Clay Schools on June 1, 2018:
Carmel, IN – The Carmel Clay School Board has announced Dr. Michael Beresford as the next Superintendent of Carmel Clay Schools. Dr. Beresford will assume his leadership duties beginning July 1, 2018.
Dr. Beresford brings with him a wealth of experience and expansive leadership qualities developed from his 35 years in public education. For the past 25 years, he has overseen various aspects of the daily operations at HamiltonSoutheastern Schools, Indiana’s fourth largest schooldistrict, comprising of nearly 22,000 students and 2,500 employees. His duties have also included leading student, parent and staff services; developing school safety initiatives; developing mental health initiatives; and facilitating teacher recruitment and talent development.
He began his public education as a high school English and journalism teacher, serving as a school counselor, director of
school counseling, assistant principal, principal and most recently, assistant superintendent of staff and student services at Hamilton Southeastern Schools.
Dr. Beresford earned his Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University in English and Journalism, his Master of Science in School Counseling from Butler University, and his Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from Ball State University.
“I am thrilled and honored to be a part of the CCS staff and Carmel community,” said Dr. Beresford. “Ifind great fulfillment in working with teams of skilled and motivated individuals who work extremely hard to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of students. I know I am joining a group of educators that not only want to continue the excellence that is CCS, but also want to grow and improvefor the students and families we serve.”
Carmel Clay School Board President Layla Spanenberg offered the following statement on behalf of the board: “Dr. Beresford comes to Carmel Clay Schools with a remarkable degree of experience as an accomplished educational leader. His fundamental values, interpersonal skills and collaborative leadership style make him an exceptional individual to carry forward our vision and mission of a student-centered school district. We are excited to welcome Dr. Beresford and are eager for him to get to know our incredible students, staff and Carmel community.”
In accordance with Indiana law, the proposed contract for Dr. Michael Beresford will be posted on the CCS website. An opportunity for public input on the contract is set for June 11 at 7:05 p.m. at the Educational Services Center (5201 E. Main Street). The Board anticipates taking final action on the contract at a Special Session on June 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Educational Services Center (5201 E. Main Street).
