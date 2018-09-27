World War I exhibit to be displayed from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11 in media center

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, works at her computer. "We have a lot of events," Ramos said. "The media center is supposed to be seen as a resource to students."

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, works at her computer. "We have a lot of events," Ramos said. "The media center is supposed to be seen as a resource to students."

From Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, the media center will host two gallery walks. The first gallery walk will be a World War I exhibit in partnership with the U.S. History classes, according to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications.

Ramos said, “It will also be with the art department…We’ll have a display of poppies in the media center to represent all the soldiers from Indiana from World War I to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.”

Ben Ring, media center aide and junior, said he believes the events the media center hosts are very beneficial.

“I think the media center is a really important resource for the students (at CHS). They do a lot of events such as exhibits and displays that really help,” Ring said.

Ramos said that the other gallery will feature the Holocaust in partnership with the freshman English classes.

Ramos said, “These are really important events that we need to be educated in and so having these galleries help in learning.” By Karen Zhang

