Choirs begin preparing for competitions, auditions

Lindsay Vrobel, Rhapsody member and sophomore, reviews the choir audition schedule during SRT on Jan. 10. Vrobel auditioned for New Edition.

The competition season for New Edition, Accents and Ambassadors will begin Feb. 15. The first competition will be at Center Grove High School. The choirs are currently preparing for those competitions.

In addition, auditions for next years choir placements are taking place.

Lindsay Vrobel, Rhapsody member and sophomore, said, “Auditions are pretty stressful right now, but I guess you gotta do what you gotta do. I’m auditioning for New Edition.”

Auditions began on Jan. 10 and will continue until Feb. 20. Afterward, callbacks will be held.

Director of choirs Katherine Kouns said, “The freshman choirs are very hard at work preparing for auditions. The freshman level choirs are the only choirs that are non-auditioned, so there’s a wide variety of ability. Some students are in choir for the very first time, but there are some who have been at this for quite a while.”