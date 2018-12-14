Choirs begin preparing for competitions, auditions
January 13, 2019
Filed under Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The competition season for New Edition, Accents and Ambassadors will begin Feb. 15. The first competition will be at Center Grove High School. The choirs are currently preparing for those competitions.
In addition, auditions for next years choir placements are taking place.
Lindsay Vrobel, Rhapsody member and sophomore, said, “Auditions are pretty stressful right now, but I guess you gotta do what you gotta do. I’m auditioning for New Edition.”
Auditions began on Jan. 10 and will continue until Feb. 20. Afterward, callbacks will be held.
Director of choirs Katherine Kouns said, “The freshman choirs are very hard at work preparing for auditions. The freshman level choirs are the only choirs that are non-auditioned, so there’s a wide variety of ability. Some students are in choir for the very first time, but there are some who have been at this for quite a while.”0
Hey, my name is Josie Cruzan, I'm a News Reporter and this is my first year on staff! When I'm not doing journalistic things, I enjoy discussing and participating...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.