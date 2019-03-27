ComedySportz prepare for final home games

Members of ComedySportz act out comedy scenes to entertain the crowd in the Studio Theater on March 18. This group practiced their acts since September, and still have two more games to perform at.

Members of ComedySportz act out comedy scenes to entertain the crowd in the Studio Theater on March 18. This group practiced their acts since September, and still have two more games to perform at.

The ComedySportz team is preparing for their final performances at home basketball games for the school year. The dates for these games are April 25 to 26 at 7 p.m. for each game and each ticket costs $5. ComedySportz is a pregame show in which students perform comedy acts to entertain the crowd. Previous shows have been popular, since they have created large numbers with their comedy acts.

Jim Peterson, the director for the ComedySportz team, said that the group has practiced since September and will continue to practice until May. The group has to practice 90 minutes a week and have to perform and stay at games for about 2 hours, according to Peterson. He also says that the ComedySportz team is their improvisational team while their Rising Stars club, or drama club, is where students practice for real theatrical productions.

Allie Crawford, a member of the ComedySportz team, says that she enjoys the funny moments that she and her team have fun during their practices. She is also grateful that Peterson is her director because she said that “he is the funniest”.