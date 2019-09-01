Senior Osamudiamen (Osas) Ogbeide views the plans for constructing the new police office at door 21. Ogbeide said the police office will improve security at one of the main entrances of this school.

School Resource Officers (SROs) to have new police office at CHS

School Resource Officers (SROs) at CHS plan for the transition to having a new police office at door 21, according to SRO Shane VanNatter.

“At the natatorium entrance, there will be a police officer stationed right there at the circle, and they are building that office right now,” VanNatter said.

According to VanNatter, student services and the health center will undergo construction in December so that the police office will have a new window to the outside entrance to ensure school safety.

Senior Osamudiamen (Osas) Ogbeide said he understands these changes as they will allow SROs to see who enters the building which will improve school safety.

“I think that by having a new police location at door 21, people that should not be entering the schools will be better identified and students will feel that the school is more secure,” Ogbeide said.