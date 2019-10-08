Media center to promote book voting, German exhibition

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, checks her email on the computer. Ramos said the media center is always full of events.

According to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center is currently promoting book voting which will close on Oct. 15.

“It’s the American Library Association, and it’s voting for the top ten books. So the voting will close in the next few weeks. We have a small exhibit up about the books up in the Reading Room where you can put up stars,” Ramos said.

According to Ramos, the media center is also currently hosting an event in coordination with the German classes. Students will come to the media center during their class periods.

Senior Melina Palakal said she plans to vote in the Reading Room as well as online.

Palakal said, “I didn’t even know that this was a thing. I think a lot of events aren’t publicized enough that occur in the media center even if they’re interesting. The media does so much that students aren’t really aware of.”

