Chemistry Club prepares to host outreach event on Feb. 21

The Chemistry Club has begun preparations for an after-school outreach event, which will take place Orchard Park on Feb. 21, where club members will perform demonstrations for elementary-aged students to introduce them to chemistry.

“There’ll be three rotations from 6:30 to 8 approximately. I’m not sure what (the demonstrations) will be, but we’re figuring that out soon,” Chemistry Club president and senior Iris Yan said.

In addition to the outreach event, Yan said there are applications available for two different upcoming chemistry competitions for CHS students. The Washington University Chemistry Tournament (WUCT) takes place in St. Louis over spring break, and the United States National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO) local exam will take place in March.

Applications for the WUCT are available in Room B214 and applications for the USNCO local exam are available in Room B223.